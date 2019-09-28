SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would not only lessen the tax burden imposed on the people but would also introduce a stable and a simple tax system in order to create a conducive environment for the business community.

Speaking at the National Convention of Representatives of the SLPP Business Community on Thursday, Mr. Rajapaksa said the incumbent government had imposed an alien tax system in Sri Lanka, creating complications.

“This complicated tax system has placed both businessmen and consumers in a difficult place. We believe some of the new taxes are completely unwarranted. This government spends tax payers money aimlessly. We will simplify this tax system in order to provide relief to all. We assure to introduce a stable tax system so that the business community need not worry about volatile tax polices,” he said.

He said the businessmen who bring in foreign revenue should be recognised specially and said each and every export item should be added value to increase the revenue.

“For example, we can earn much more by creating jewellery using a gem instead of just selling it as a raw gem. India earns billions by importing gold from Dubai and then exporting them as jewellery. Though we produce many goods aiming the international market such as textiles, they are being exported under foreign brands. We need to introduce our own brands in the future,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla)