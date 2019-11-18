Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended his congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on being elected the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

Issuing a special statement, the Premier said attention will be directed to the conduct of General Election, respecting the due democratic process.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said a decision will be reached over the Parliamentary Elections after talks with Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya, all party leaders and government MPs.

(Source: News Radio)