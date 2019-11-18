‘Will reach a decision over the General Election’
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended his congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa on being elected the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka.
Issuing a special statement, the Premier said attention will be directed to the conduct of General Election, respecting the due democratic process.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said a decision will be reached over the Parliamentary Elections after talks with Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya, all party leaders and government MPs.
(Source: News Radio)
