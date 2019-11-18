Several Ministers including Mangala Samaraweera, Harin Fernando, Ajith P Perara, Malik Samaraweera, Kabir Hashim have announced their resignation from posts.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera resigned from his post on Sunday saying he had lost the mandate after voters rejected the ruling party’s candidate in a presidential election.

Minister Harin Fernando says that he will be resigning from his position as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications and Foreign Employment in addition to his posts in the United National Party (UNP).

“Respecting the people’s mandate I am stepping down as Minister of Sports, Telecommunications & Foreign Employment. I am also resigning from my positions at UNP.”

“I take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me in my tenure, hope good work done will be continued,” Fernando said in a Twitter message.

Non-Cabinet Minister of Mass Media and State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene says that he will be resigning from his ministerial portfolios.

In a Twitter message posted on his official account, the UNP Parliamentarian also congratulated President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election victory.

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama announced that he would retire from active politics at the end of the Parliamentary term.

Addressing a letter to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today (17) expressed his gratitude for giving him the opportunity to serve the country as a Cabinet Minister and informed of his resignation from the ministerial post.

UNP Parliamentarian Kabir Hashim has announced his decision to step down as the chairman of the party and his ministerial portfolio.

MP Hashim has been in office as the Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.