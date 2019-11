President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as the 7th Executive President of Sri Lanka at the Maha Maluwa of the Ruwanweliseya in Anuradhapura a short while ago.

The event is graced by Opposition Leader and Leader of SLPP Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa, leader of political parties, parliamentarians, and many other distinguished guests.