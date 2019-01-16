The International Monetary Fund says it will continue to support the government’s economic reform agenda.

The IMF delivered these assurances in a statement issued following a meeting held between IMF officials and Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera and Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy.

Accordingly Managing Director of the IMF Christine Lagarde said “I was pleased to meet with Minister Samaraweera and Governor Coomaraswamy this afternoon.”

“We discussed the challenging economic environment and the policy priorities for the country.

“The authorities stressed Sri Lanka’s continued commitment to their economic reform agenda under the IMF-supported program.”

The statement said the two sides agreed that a strong policy mix, with effective implementation of that agenda, is key to strengthening confidence, while putting Sri Lanka on a sustainable, high-quality growth path that would benefit its people.

The IMF Managing Director also stated “The IMF remains ready to support the Sri Lankan authorities in these endeavours and an IMF team is scheduled to visit Colombo in mid-February to resume program discussions.”

(Source: News Radio)