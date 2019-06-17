Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya says that he is willing to consider taking up presidential candidacy if he is invited by the United National Party (UNP).

However, he is will not grab the candidacy from someone else, he said.

He added that he has not discussed this with the Leader of UNP Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sating that there had been instances where he had cried over the country from his heart, Jayasuriya said that there needs to be an agreement between the national policies.

He says that Sri Lanka is invaluable in terms of location, yet, it has not been properly understood.

It is not difficult to develop the country if we can gain investors’ trust through the port city, he further said.

Meanwhile, police are taking measures to file court cases against 6 parliamentarians over the incident of violent behavior within the parliament and assaulting police officers, the Speaker added.

(Source: Ada Derana)