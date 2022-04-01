Wimal Weerawansa calls for government to resign

11 political parties representing the government call for the resignation of the entire administration including the Cabinet of Ministers and for an interim government to be established with immediate effect.

The Party Leaders said it was the only solution for ongoing protests.

Speaking during a media briefing, the Leader of National Freedom Front Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa said the challenge to take the country towards a stable future is before everyone.

MP Weerawansa said it is evident that the present administration is not capable of achieving such a feat nor does it care to attempt.

The Parliamentarian said conventional solutions will not resolve prevailing issues.

He requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to dissolve the Cabinet, discuss with Parties representing the Parliament at present on forming an interim government.

The MP said a General Election must be held after taking all necessary steps through the interim government to stabilize the country.

MP Weerawansa claimed this was the only constitutional solution that could provide some relief to the public facing burdens from all aspects.

He said they do not call for a national government that involves all political parties but an interim government which can provide solutions within a short-term that will lead to General Elections soon.

Joining the media briefing, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara claimed the present situation will lead to more riots resulting in a military government.

Minister said similar incidents occurred in Thailand and during the Arab Spring in Egypt leading to military governments.

The Minister claimed public intervention and action will not always end in one result adding such actions could lead to catastrophic events.

He claimed the only solution is the establishment of an interim government.

Minister Nanayakkara called for the Cabinet of Ministers to resign immediately.

(Source: News Radio)