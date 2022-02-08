Woman arrested in Kalubowila with over 1kg of heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) of Police has arrested a woman known as Sumedha Samanmali alias ‘Poosi’, the wife of drug trafficker ‘Army Indika’ with 1kgs (1,064g of heroin) of heroin at Hospital Road in Kalubowila last evening (February 07).

The suspect is a 40-year-old resident of the area.

During interrogations, it was revealed that the woman in question and her husband had been distributing narcotics belonging to another smuggler.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (February 08).

Further investigations are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau.