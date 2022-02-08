Trincomalee oil tank farm agreement tabled in Parliament

The Agreement signed between Sri Lanka and India to develop the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm was tabled in Parliament by Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila today (February 08).

On January 03, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the go-ahead to the proposal calling for the implementation of the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm development project with India.

Three days later, Sri Lanka inked a quadripartite agreement with India to jointly develop the Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm. It was signed at the Finance Ministry on January 06, with the Government of Sri Lanka, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Lanka IOC and the subsidiary company Trinco Petroleum Terminal Pvt. Ltd. as the signatories.

On January 12, the Energy Minister had publicized the full agreement inked between Sri Lanka and India.