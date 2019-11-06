Judging by the derogatory remarks by some SLPP MPs on the subject of menstruation and sanitary napkins, we cannot expect that women will be treated with much care under a government headed by the SLPP,” UNP parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra told news media yesterday.

On the other hand, NDF Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa, who has articulated his bold views on the social needs of women, is a true man who respects women, she added. The way in which SLPP women ministers and parliamentarians have treated the issue of affordable women’s hygiene products, it is doubtful whether they are females at all, MP Hirunika Premachandra said.

Premachandra was addressing a press briefing at the UNP headquarters, Sirikotha, Pitakotte, yesterday.

“When it comes to numbers, only 30 percent of the country is aware of or use sanitary napkins and 70 percent is unaware of or cannot afford to buy sanitary napkins. This is a national issue. When a girl reaches puberty we celebrate it at a high cost. Yet Minister Premadasa addressing a pressing matter of women’s hygiene needs has prompted derision in some circles. This clearly manifests the self delusion within our communities,” she said.

She also said: “Pohottuwa politicians only respect men who have extra marital relationships. Sajith Premadasa is a true leader who respects his mother, spouse and his sister and it is crystal clear that he will serve the entire female community in the same manner. My question is whether the SLPP stalwarts are born out of nothing for them to take a serious issue like menstruation as a joke.

Moreover, considering sensitive facts like Sajith Premadasa being unable to be a parent, I can only point out that he will not have to get on stage like Mahinda Rajapaksa in his 70s in order to make a future for his children. Mahinda Rajapaksa is still holding on with much difficulty. It is high time for him to retire. Sajith Premadasa will render his service to the country and retire when needed.

Shashini Hettiarachchi, a member of the Seethawaka Pradeshiya Sabha, also speaking at the press conference, said that NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa was like a father to the nation who is sensitive to local issues. “Without addressing our innermost issues it is unbelievable how the ‘Pohottuwa’ will rule the country. Before entering into economics and global issues, sanitary and hygiene facilities must be upgraded. Many women undergo cervical cancer due to poor hygiene and sanitary napkins have a major role to play in these diseases.”

Responding to the queries raised by journalists on the MCC agreement Premachandra said that Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa will not enter into any kind of agreement that is dangerous for the country. They will enter into agreements which will only upgrade the social status of the people.

“I remember how the opposition was causing mayhem when Suwaseriya was introduced claiming that this will be an Indian invasion. Yet Suwaseriya has been helpful in saving lives in an incredible manner. Gotabaya Rajapaksa does not comment on his stance on the MCC, instead cat’s paws like Wimal Weerawansa are throwing tantrums. It is silly that they denigrate American agreements while wanting to make an American citizen the president.”

She also said that the SLFP will embark a new a journey with the NDF, shunning boos from the SLPP.

(Source: Daily News – By Dinuli Francisco)