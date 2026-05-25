Women MPs’ caucus to oversee Anuradhapura girl’s case

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 25, 2026 - 7:49 pm

The Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus has decided to examine the ongoing legal proceedings and matters related to the protection of the girl involved in the alleged sexual abuse incident reported from the Anuradhapura area.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus chaired by Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, held at the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (May 25).

Accordingly, a special discussion has been scheduled for June 5, 2026, with the participation of several relevant institutions, including the Sri Lanka Police, the Attorney General’s Department, the National Child Protection Authority and the Department of Probation and Child Care Services.

In addition to discussing the Anuradhapura incident, which has drawn significant public attention, the meeting is also expected to focus on strengthening laws and empowering institutions needed to prevent all forms of violence against women and children.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to appoint a subcommittee under the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus to oversee future legal proceedings related to the Anuradhapura girl’s case and to identify the institutional and legal reforms required to eliminate violence against women and children in the country.

The subcommittee will be led by deputy co-chairs of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, Members of Parliament Samanmali Gunasingha and Chamindrani Kiriella. Other members of the subcommittee are Hemali Weerasekara, Kaushalya Ariyarathna, Sagarika Athauda, Nilanthi Kottahachchi, Nilusha Lakmali Gamage, Thushari Jayasinghe, Anushka Thilakarathna, Hasara Liyanage, Hiruni Wijesinghe and Lakmali Hemachandra.