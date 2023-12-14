World Bank provides loan to strengthen healthcare in Sri Lanka

Under the primary health care system empowerment project, the World Bank has provided a loan of US$ 34 million to Sri Lanka to strengthen the primary health care system.

Its project director Dr. Jayasundara Bandara said the World Bank reached a decision to provide the loan, after verifying the project results.

The World Bank has provided nearly US$ 160 million for the primary healthcare system empowerment project since 2019.

Dr. Bandara said the project is due to receive another US$ 20 million of loan assistance.