World Bank provides loan to strengthen healthcare in Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on December 14, 2023 - 11:34 am
Under the primary health care system empowerment project, the World Bank has provided a loan of US$ 34 million to Sri Lanka to strengthen the primary health care system.
Its project director Dr. Jayasundara Bandara said the World Bank reached a decision to provide the loan, after verifying the project results.
The World Bank has provided nearly US$ 160 million for the primary healthcare system empowerment project since 2019.
Dr. Bandara said the project is due to receive another US$ 20 million of loan assistance.
