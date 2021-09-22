Yohani to perform in India

Sri Lankan music artist and youth icon Yohani de Silva to make her first performance in India after her song ‘Menike mage hithe’ went viral in global.

India’s entertainment firm Zee Live has advertised two live shows in Hyderabad featuring Yohani on 30 September (at Studio XO, Gurgaon) and 3 October (at Heart Cup cafe, Gachibowli).

She will be performing along with her nine-member band.

“Yohani the biggest music trend is coming to India. All the way from Colombo, the Manike Mage Hithe’ trendsetter is all set to rock at the Studio XO, Gurugram & Heart Cup Cafe, Gachibowli,” the organisers said.

Supermoon is an Intellectual Property of ZEE LIVE, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), that has been curated with the objective of bringing the leading international entertainment acts from comedy, music, theatre, etc. to India. Supermoon is a phenomenon that aims to give Indian audiences an experience that is enriching and fulfilling to the soul.

Yohani is a singer, songwriter, rapper and multi-instrumentalist (she plays the piano, guitar, trumpet and ukulele) – a genre-breaking force of nature who intermingles pop, rhythm and blues, hip-hop and alternative, with fiery yet focused fluidity. She was also the first local artist to cross two million subscribers on YouTube.

(Source: Daily Mirror)