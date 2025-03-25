Yoshitha Rajapaksa and wife arrive to give statements on nightclub brawl

Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his wife are currently giving a statement at the Kompannya Vidiya Police Station regarding a brawl that occurred in front of a nightclub in Colombo at around 1:25 AM on March 22, 2025.

Yoshitha is the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This incident is related to a conflict at a nightclub on Park Street, Union Place, Colombo, on the same date.

A dispute arose after a confrontation between Yoshitha and a nightclub security officer, which escalated following an argument with the group he was with over their refusal to wear the identification wristbands requested by the security officer upon entry.

The disagreement eventually led to an assault on the security guard at the nightclub.