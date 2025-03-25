Deputy minister denies false report on toilet opening

The Secretary to the Deputy Minister of Housing has rejected a recent report published in newspapers and on social media, claiming that the Deputy Minister of Housing, T.B. Sarath, had opened a toilet.

The report also quoted Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara, who stated, “The Deputy Minister opened a toilet and posted it on Facebook,” as mentioned in the Aruna newspaper on March 25, 2025.

However, the information circulating is inaccurate. The images and details shared in the report date back approximately five years, when T.B. Sarath, prior to becoming a minister, worked with local youth in the Polonnaruwa area on social service projects, according to the Secretary.

As part of this effort, a toilet was built for a poor family. No event or celebration was associated with the project; it was simply a social welfare initiative, not an official opening, the Secretary said.

The Media Secretary to the Deputy Minister has requested that the media correct this misinformation and publish the accurate details.