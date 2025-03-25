Sri Lanka to begin exporting lubricants within two months

The Chairman of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D. J. Rajakaruna, has stated that steps will be taken to export lubricants within the next two months.

He pointed out that orders have already been placed from Bangladesh for this purpose.

D. J. Rajakaruna made these remarks while addressing a function of the Ceylon Petroleum General Employees’ Union.

“Our lubricant industry has completely collapsed by now. However, I am happy to say that we are able to increase production at this time. I am pleased that we can export lubricants to foreign markets within two months. We have already received an order from Bangladesh. Aviation fuel was previously unavailable, but we have engaged with aviation companies. We have reduced prices compared to the region. Our aviation fuel trade is now growing faster than last year.”

Regarding the annual bonus for employees, Chairman D. J. Rajakaruna also clarified the situation.

“Currently, there is an issue regarding whether to provide the bonus. I have no intention of withholding the bonus. However, there are legal procedures, and according to the regulations, we must act accordingly. I have reviewed how we can proceed with this matter. We need approval from the Treasury for this. Additionally, it also needs to go to the Cabinet. So, we will follow the necessary procedures. It will not be possible to complete this process within this month. We will definitely not stop the bonus. There are steps to be taken to distribute it. It is not possible to give the bonus this month, which is why I am increasing the annual payment by Rs. 50,000 instead.”