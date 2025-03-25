500 STF recruits to strengthen Sri Lanka’s crackdown on organized crime

The Ministry of Public Security states that 500 newly recruited members of the Special Task Force (STF) are expected to be deployed to combat organized crime and other illegal activities.

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala mentioned that these new recruits will complete their training in a few days and report for duty.

Meanwhile, four police teams have been deployed to control shooting incidents in the Southern Province.

Additionally, two special police teams have been assigned to the Ambalangoda area to curb organized crime.