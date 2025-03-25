Deshabandu Tennakoon permitted home-cooked meals three times daily in prison

Posted by Editor on March 25, 2025 - 9:09 am

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently held at Dumbara Prison in Pallekele, has been granted permission by prison authorities to receive meals from home three times a day.

At present, he is being held in a high-security prison cell at Dumbara Prison.

According to the Department of Prisons, special security arrangements were implemented based on a court order.

Commenting on the matter in response to our inquiry, Prisons Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake stated that food must be brought in compliance with the regulations of the Department of Prisons. He also emphasized that meals should be delivered strictly at the times specified by the prison authorities.

The Prison Commissioner further stated that with the approval of this request, food provisions from the prison would be completely discontinued.

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon had recently requested permission from the Dumbara Prison authorities to receive food from outside.

IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon was initially remanded for one day after appearing before the Matara Magistrate’s Court on March 19, 2025. He was subsequently produced before the court again the following day, after which he was further remanded until April 3, 2025.

The charges against him relate to a shooting incident that took place near the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, resulting in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).