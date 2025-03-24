UK sanctions Sri Lankan military leaders over war crimes

According to the UK government, sanctions have been imposed on four individuals for alleged serious human rights violations committed during Sri Lanka’s civil war, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and sexual violence.

The UK government announced today (March 24) that these measures include travel bans and asset freezes.

Among those sanctioned, according to the UK government, are former senior Sri Lankan military commanders and a former Tamil Tiger (LTTE) military commander who later led the paramilitary Karuna Group, which operated on behalf of the Sri Lankan military.

High-Level Officials Sanctioned

The individuals sanctioned are:

Shavendra Silva – Former Head of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces

– Former Head of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces Wasantha Karannagoda – Former Navy Commander

– Former Navy Commander Jagath Jayasuriya – Former Commander of the Sri Lankan Army

– Former Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan (Karuna Amman) – Former LTTE military commander and leader of the paramilitary Karuna Group

UK Government’s Statement

David Lammy, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, emphasized the country’s commitment to human rights and accountability.

“The UK government is committed to human rights in Sri Lanka, including seeking accountability for human rights violations and abuses which took place during the civil war, and which continue to have an impact on communities today.” “This decision ensures that those responsible for past human rights violations and abuses are held accountable.”

He also expressed a willingness to collaborate with Sri Lanka’s new government to improve human rights and foster national unity.

UK’s Longstanding Role in Sri Lanka

The UK has played a key role in advocating for accountability in Sri Lanka, working alongside partners in the Core Group on Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council, which includes Canada, Malawi, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

During her visit to Sri Lanka in January, Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West MP held discussions with Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and civil society organizations to address human rights concerns.

The UK has also supported Sri Lanka’s economic recovery through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, debt restructuring, and technical assistance to the country’s Inland Revenue Department.

With strong cultural, economic, and educational ties, the UK continues to engage with Sri Lanka on human rights improvements, stability, and growth.