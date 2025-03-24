Sri Lankan President’s Parliamentary pension to be suspended from April 2025

The parliamentary pension received by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake as a former Member of Parliament will be suspended starting April 2025, according to parliamentary sources.

It has been revealed that the Parliament’s Director of Finance has been informed about this decision following a formal request by the President.

A President is entitled to a parliamentary pension if they have served as a Member of Parliament for at least five years. Additionally, after retirement, they are eligible for a presidential pension.

President Dissanayake, addressing Parliament on March 21, 2025, stated that he does not wish to receive two pensions. Prior to making this announcement, he had officially informed the Secretary General of Parliament in writing, requesting the removal of his parliamentary pension.

Following this request, the Secretary General of Parliament forwarded the letter to the Parliament’s Director of Finance, initiating the process to suspend the pension.