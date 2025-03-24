Udaya Gammanpila acquitted in Rs. 21 Million misappropriation case

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2025 - 2:52 pm

The Colombo High Court today (March 24) acquitted and released former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), and businessman Sydney Jayasinghe, who were accused of misappropriating Rs. 21 million through a fraudulent share transaction in 2000.

The case was filed by the Attorney General, alleging that Gammanpila and Jayasinghe had misused a fraudulent Power of Attorney to sell shares of Digital Nominees, a company owned by Australian businessman Brian Shaddick.

The shares were reportedly sold to businessman Dhammika Perera.

According to the indictment, Gammanpila was accused of cheating Rs. 20 million and misappropriating another Rs. 21 million along with Jayasinghe.

The prosecution had presented 20 witnesses and 16 documents as evidence.

Gammanpila was arrested in connection with the case on June 18, 2016.

After years of legal proceedings, the Colombo High Court ruled today that the two accused were not guilty and ordered their acquittal.