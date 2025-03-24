Udaya Gammanpila acquitted in Rs. 21 Million misappropriation case
The Colombo High Court today (March 24) acquitted and released former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), and businessman Sydney Jayasinghe, who were accused of misappropriating Rs. 21 million through a fraudulent share transaction in 2000.
The case was filed by the Attorney General, alleging that Gammanpila and Jayasinghe had misused a fraudulent Power of Attorney to sell shares of Digital Nominees, a company owned by Australian businessman Brian Shaddick.
The shares were reportedly sold to businessman Dhammika Perera.
According to the indictment, Gammanpila was accused of cheating Rs. 20 million and misappropriating another Rs. 21 million along with Jayasinghe.
The prosecution had presented 20 witnesses and 16 documents as evidence.
Gammanpila was arrested in connection with the case on June 18, 2016.
After years of legal proceedings, the Colombo High Court ruled today that the two accused were not guilty and ordered their acquittal.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Udaya Gammanpila acquitted in Rs. 21 Million misappropriation case March 24, 2025
- No defect in K-8 Jet involved in Wariyapola crash – Minister March 24, 2025
- Suspects identified in clash involving Yoshitha Rajapaksa at Colombo nightclub March 24, 2025
- Cannabis farm hidden among tomatoes uncovered in Wellawaya March 24, 2025
- Sri Lankans to soon pay traffic fines online via GovPay March 24, 2025