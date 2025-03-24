No defect in K-8 Jet involved in Wariyapola crash – Minister

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Ratnayake, stated that investigations have confirmed there was no defect in the China-manufactured K-8 jet belonging to the Air Force, which was involved in an accident in Wariyapola.

The minister further mentioned that details regarding the accident were revealed in the report submitted by the committee appointed to investigate the incident.

A Sri Lanka Air Force K-8 training jet crashed into a coconut estate in the Welagedara area of Ihala Minuwangate, Wariyapola, last Friday (March 21).

Reportedly, the aircraft had taken off from the China Bay Air Force Base in Trincomalee before losing communication and subsequently crashing in the Minuwangate area of Wariyapola.

Both the pilot and co-pilot ejected from the aircraft and landed safely using parachutes before the crash. They were later admitted to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained in the incident.

On March 21, 2025, Air Force spokesperson Group Captain Eranda Geeganage initially stated that the crash was the result of a technical malfunction. A subsequent investigation was conducted by a seven-member committee.

However, the Ministry of Defence announced that all K-8 jets belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force would undergo a standard inspection.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekera, stated that the inspection is being carried out based on the recommendations of the expert committee appointed to examine the K-8 jets.

He also mentioned that if necessary, foreign inspection teams would be brought in to assist with the investigation.