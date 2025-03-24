Suspects identified in clash involving Yoshitha Rajapaksa at Colombo nightclub

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2025 - 10:40 am

Two investigation teams have been deployed to arrest suspects connected to a clash that occurred at a nightclub on Park Street, Union Place, Colombo, on March 21, 2025.

The incident occurred when Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his wife refused to wear the identification wristband requested by a security officer while entering the nightclub, leading to a confrontation.

The situation escalated, and during the altercation, a security officer was injured.

The police have stated that they have taken statements from several individuals regarding the incident.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Dehiwala, Attidiya, and Thimbirigasyaya.

The police mentioned that the suspects have fled the area.