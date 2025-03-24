Cannabis farm hidden among tomatoes uncovered in Wellawaya

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2025 - 9:31 am

A group of police officers from the Wellawaya Police Station conducted a raid in the Kehaliya area of Wellawaya, uncovering a hidden cannabis plantation.

The operation led to the arrest of a 55-year-old man who had been maintaining the plantation under the guise of a tomato farm.

During the raid, police seized approximately 93 cannabis plants of varying heights. Officers reported that the suspect had been secretly cultivating the plants within the farm, disguising them among the tomato crops.

The arrested individual is set to be presented before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, further investigations are being carried out by officers from the Wellawaya Police Station.