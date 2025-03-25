Sri Lanka’s Deputy Defence Minister: Recent shootings do not threaten national security

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Aruna Jayasekera, stated that the recent shooting incidents across the country do not pose a threat to national security.

Speaking to the media at an event held today (March 25), the Minister made this remark in response to questions from journalists.

The Deputy Minister further explained, “We have ensured the safety of the people and have implemented a special plan to address this matter. We have secured public safety throughout the entire country.

While there may be incidents related to the underworld, they do not pose a major threat to national security. Our Ministry of Public Security is undertaking special measures in this regard.”