NPP submits motion to remove imprisoned IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon

Posted by Editor on March 25, 2025 - 1:54 pm

The National People’s Power (NPP) has submitted a motion to the Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, seeking the removal of the imprisoned Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deshabandu Tennakoon, from his position.

A total of 115 Members of Parliament (MPs) have signed the resolution, which was officially handed over in Parliament today (March 25).

This motion was submitted under Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002.

The resolution calls for the appointment of a committee of inquiry to investigate the matter. The submission was attended by Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe, Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Eranga Gunasekara, and Members of Parliament Kaushalya Ariyarathne and U.P. Abeywickrama.

Deshabandu Tennakoon is currently remanded in custody until April 3, 2025, as per the order of the Matara Magistrate’s Court. His arrest is linked to a shooting incident near the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer from the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).