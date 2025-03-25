Sathasivam Viyalanderan arrested

March 25, 2025

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested former State Minister Sathasivam Viyalanderan.

After being produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, he was remanded until April 1, 2025.

He was arrested after providing a statement regarding allegations of aiding and abetting in soliciting a bribe.