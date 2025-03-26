Army soldier arrested with concealed bullet at Presidential Secretariat

Officials of the President’s Security Division (PSD) state that an army soldier was arrested while attempting to enter the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with a concealed bullet in his bag.

The police report that the arrested suspect is a member of the Army Signal Corps.

The suspect had been assigned to duty at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo but had taken leave on March 20, 2025. He returned to duty after visiting his residence in Lunugamwehera.

Upon his return, as he attempted to enter through the public entrance of the Presidential Secretariat, officers of the PSD scanned his travel bag using an inspection machine and discovered a T-56 bullet inside, according to the police.