Sri Lanka launches THRIVE to empower women and tackle gender inequality

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2025 - 9:12 am

Sri Lanka has launched a new initiative, THRIVE (Together for Her: Resilience-building, Inclusivity, and Voices for Equality), aimed at advancing gender equality and eliminating gender-based violence.

The program, implemented by UN Women and Chrysalis with funding from the Australian government, was officially launched yesterday (March 25) at the Australian High Commission in Colombo.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, speaking at the event, emphasized the importance of initiatives like THRIVE in ensuring equal opportunities for women. She highlighted that while Sri Lanka ranks high on the Human Development Index, with a literacy rate above 92% and over 60% of university students being women, only 35% of women participate in the paid workforce.

“It is essential to create more employment opportunities and ensure equal pay while recognizing unpaid care work, which is often carried out by women,” the Prime Minister said.

THRIVE is a five-year initiative designed to strengthen the economic and social resilience of marginalized women, particularly those with disabilities, women-headed households, and women in the plantation sector. It will focus on six districts: Mannar, Kilinochchi, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Moneragala, and Colombo.

The program aligns with Outcome 6 – “Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment” of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Sri Lanka (2023-2027), which was co-signed by the Sri Lankan government and the United Nations.

The Prime Minister also highlighted legislative progress, including the Women Empowerment Act, passed in 2024, which established an independent National Commission on Women and a National Fund for Women. The administrative process for appointing commissioners is currently underway.

Additionally, the government has introduced several benefits for women and young girls under the national budget, including free school uniforms, shoes, sanitary facilities, books, meals, and financial stipends to prevent school dropouts due to economic hardship.

However, gender challenges persist. The Prime Minister noted that 90% of women have faced sexual harassment on public transport at least once in their lives, and Sri Lanka ranks 122nd among 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index. She stressed that gender disparity is a societal issue, not just a women’s issue, and requires broad policy changes and social transformation.

She also warned about the emerging digital threats faced by women. While digital tools provide opportunities for growth, they are also being misused to silence women and fuel harassment. The government is committed to closing the gender digital divide and ensuring that women, especially young women, can participate fully in the digital economy.

The event was attended by Australian High Commissioner Paul Stephens, UN Women Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Maria Holtsberg, United Nations Resident Coordinator Marc-André Franche, and other dignitaries.