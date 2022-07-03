Yupun Abeykoon became first South Asian to run 100m under 10 seconds

Olympic sprinter Yupun Abeykoon managed to become the first ever South Asian to break the 10-second barrier by a time of 9.96secs for the very first time in the 100m category.

Yupun Abeykoon was able to set this record at the Resisprint International Chaux-de-Fonds 2022 held in Switzerland today (July 03).

Accordingly, today he broke the record he set last May by recording a time of 10.6 seconds.

Yupun Abeykoon won the event, with Cuban sprinter Reynier Mena finishing second in 9.99 secs while Michael Zeze Meba clocked 10.00 secs to finish in third place.