Main Suspect in Bastian Mawatha double murder killed in police shootout
Sri Lanka Police says the main suspect in the double murders at Bastian Mawatha in Colombo on the 30th of May has been shot dead by police during a shootout at Bemmulla.
Police said the suspect was shot and killed during a shootout with police officers in Bemmulla, Gampaha around 4:00 AM today (July 04).
Police said the 41-year-old suspect who died identified as Vithanage Joseph and is a member of an organised criminal gang and that he is considered to be a main accomplice of a notorious underworld figure known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.
Police said that the suspect had fled on a motorcycle when officers had attempted to arrest him and that the police had given chase.
The suspect had subsequently stopped the motorbike and begun opening fire at the Policemen with a T-56 firearm.
Police also opened fire leading to the suspects death.