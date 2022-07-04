Chief Administrative Officer of Lankapura Pradeshiya Sabha murdered

The Chief Administrative Officer of the Lankapura Pradeshiya Sabawa has reportedly been stabbed to death.

The attack, carried out using a sharp object, had taken place at around 2.45 AM today (July 04) at her residence and that she had sustained critical injuries to head, Police said.

Police said the 42-year-old female had succumbed to injuries on admission to hospital following the incident.

The victim’s husband says that although he had seen a certain individual inside their room, he was unable to identify the person in the darkness.