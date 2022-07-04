Chief Administrative Officer of Lankapura Pradeshiya Sabha murdered
Posted in Local News
The Chief Administrative Officer of the Lankapura Pradeshiya Sabawa has reportedly been stabbed to death.
The attack, carried out using a sharp object, had taken place at around 2.45 AM today (July 04) at her residence and that she had sustained critical injuries to head, Police said.
Police said the 42-year-old female had succumbed to injuries on admission to hospital following the incident.
The victim’s husband says that although he had seen a certain individual inside their room, he was unable to identify the person in the darkness.
