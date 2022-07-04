One-Day Passport Service in three more districts in Sri Lanka

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the issuance of passports under the one-day service will be implemented in three more districts from today (July 04).

Accordingly, the one-day service will be implemented in Vavuniya, Matara, and Kandy districts.

The one-day service was only available at the head office of the Immigration and Emigration Department in Colombo before taking this step.

Controller General Sarath Rupasiri said that after making an appointment, one-day passport services can be obtained from Vavuniya, Matara, and Kandy district offices.

Appointments can be obtained by visiting the official website of the Department of Immigration and Emigration www.immigration.gov.lk in order to submit applications.

At present, 3,000 people visit Colombo daily to get passports through the one-day service.