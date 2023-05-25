Yupun Abeykoon finishes second at International Meeting “Citta’ Di Savona”

Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon has finished in second place in the Men’s 100m Finals at the 12th International Meeting “Citta’ Di Savona” held in Italy.

Abeykoon had placed 2nd with a timing of 10.01 seconds (+2.7), behind Britain’s Reece Prescod who clocked 9.94 seconds (+2.7) to take first place.

Ivorian Arthur Cissé (10.03 seconds) finished third in the Men’s 100m Finals at the 2023 International Meeting Citta’ Di Savona, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger.

Filippo Tortu, who was part of Italy’s Olympic Gold Medal winning Men’s 4X100m team, finished in sixth.

The 12th edition of the Citta’ Di Savona (Memorial Giulio Ottolia) took place on Wednesday, May 24 in Savona, Italy.

The Savona meet was Abeykoon’s first 100m event for the year, and he is scheduled to take part in the Florence Diamond League meet next Friday (June 2).