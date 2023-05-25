Dinesh Schaffter’s remains exhumed
Posted in Local News
The remains of businessman Dinesh Schaffter, whose death remains a suspicion, are being exhumed today (May 25) under judicial supervision and armed security at the General Cemetery in Borella.
The exhumation follows a request to court by the committee of medical experts to investigate into the so far mysterious death of the Colombo-based businessman.
Director of Janashakthi Group of Companies, Dinesh Schaffter was found tied up in his car at the General Cemetery in Borella on December 15, 2022 and died a day later while receiving treatment at the Intensive care unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Colombo.
