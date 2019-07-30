The Colombo Crimes Division has arrested the brother-in-law of the National Thowheed Jamath organisation’s leader Zahran Hashim in Katupotha.

It was reported that the suspect had received weapon training at Nuwara Eliya camp along with Zahran.

The suspect is a 28-year-old named Mohammadu Abdul Kader.

He was arrested the CCD at a round 10:35 last night from Kekunagolla, Katupotha. Further investigations are underway.

Zahran Hashim is the mastermind behind the deadly Easter Sunday bombings while the NTJ is now a proscribed organisation in Sri Lanka.