Final draft of US-prepared new Constitution ready – Keheliya
There is no point in debating the interim report of the Constitutional Assembly Steering Committee as the final draft of proposed constitution has already been prepared by the US and given to the government, UPFA Kandy District MP Keheliya Rambukwella says.
In a brief interview with The Island, the former Minister said: “When a group of Sri Lankan MPs including me visited the US recently, we were told by a US Congressman that the US had prepared the final draft of the new constitution and sent it to the Sri Lankan government. The name of the Congressman is David Price. We were attending a congress meeting on Sri Lankan affairs.
MPs Wasantha Aluvihare, E. Saravanapavan, Anuradha Jayaratne and Buddhika Pathirana were also there.
Price did not know I was from the Opposition. He said almost everybody had accepted the draft constitution for Sri Lanka except a bunch led by Mahinda Rajapaksa. “Then, I told Price that I was one of the members of that bunch.”
“The ongoing debate is only an attempt to rubber-stamp a US-made constitution for Sri Lanka. Those who do not agree with this can ask the UNP MPs who were with me. Anyone can also go and question the US Embassy in Colombo.”
(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)
Yes, we are beating a ‘dead horse’ here. Final draft already there. When (if!) all 225 wise men/women say yes, the Federal Sri Lanka will see the light of the day. Then everyone will live happily. ‘Ikbithi Syallooma Sathutin Jeewath wuuha’.
Of course, the US has to prepare the new Constitution.
Reckon the Sinhala Buddhist clowns who have been ruling our land since 1948 under Blue, Green and mix of Blue/Green, have capability to rule?
Look at the state the country is in!
It is a BEGGAR Nation, my dear friends !