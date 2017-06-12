Lottery Boards can’t come under Foreign Ministry: Dayasiri
Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera yesterday lashed out at the decision to Gazette Sri Lanka Development Lotteries Board and National Development Lotteries Board under the purview of the Finance Ministry.
Mr. Jayasekera, who is a member of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) headed by President Maithripala Sirisena, did not mince his words about the decision by his leader.
The President assigned the institutions to four Ministries changed in the recent Cabinet reshuffle.
The Sports Minister said the NLB had remained under the purview of the Finance Ministry since inception 1964.
“It is hilarious to bring it under the control of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. I have no issue here regarding Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake. Yet, it goes against the grain to keep it under the purview of a Ministry assigned to handle external affairs,” he said.
“It is like Buddha Sasana Minister being assigned to handle the fisheries sector,” Mr. Jayasekera said.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)
one way of resolving this is designate ravi as a free loading minister without portfolio without perks
Hon Dayasiri,
It is indeed, as you say, hilarious for the Foreign Minister to handle the Lotteries Board! The driver for this stupid act appears to be the ‘komis’ which comes from the Lotteries Board.
Hey Dayasiri, it is time, my friend, to quit and lead a movement (like the French President, Emmanuel Macron) that will provide an able and balanced leadership to all citizens of Sri Lanka.
Excellent comment by John Rupert Maurice Perera.
Dayasiri is wasting his time being with the corrupt dinosaurs. He should get out of the corrupt cabals in the big parties and for his own youth movement which will earn 100% of the youth vote and become the ‘Macron’ of Sri Lanka.