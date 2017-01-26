Onlanka.com celebrates its 13th Anniversary today (26th January). Onlanka.com was launched in 26th Jan. 2004 with minimal facilities. After 13 years we are happy to tell you that we have earned good number of readers / visitors to our website.

Thank you all for supporting us to be successfully online for the last 13 years.

Udaya Arunakantha.

Editor – Onlanka News.