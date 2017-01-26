Onlanka.com Celebrates its 13th Anniversary
Onlanka.com celebrates its 13th Anniversary today (26th January). Onlanka.com was launched in 26th Jan. 2004 with minimal facilities. After 13 years we are happy to tell you that we have earned good number of readers / visitors to our website.
Thank you all for supporting us to be successfully online for the last 13 years.
Udaya Arunakantha.
Editor – Onlanka News.
Dear Udaya,
On behalf of all the bloggers on Onlanka, I wish you the best of luck.
You have provided us with a system that encourages public participation in commenting on issues that are critical to the citizenry of our wonderful motherland.
Your standards on journalism surpasses that practised by many online news websites.
You have made Onlanka a leader in public communications; You have created an Online news website that is tolerant of multiple viewpoints from the blogging community.
Udaya and Team at Onlanka, we wish you the best and be assured we will stand by you in your journey towards excellence in online journalism in the many more years to come,
Finally, Udaya and Team Onlanka, a big hearted thank you for your efforts.