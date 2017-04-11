Spiritual leaders are instrumental in the reconciliation process – President

Spiritual leaders are the real messengers who connect the hearts of the people and strengthen reconciliation as wished by every religious philosophy, said President Maithripala Sirisena.

President noted that the guidance for reconciliation is witnessed in Thripitaka, Bible, Quran and Bhagavad-Gita. He highlighted that Buddhist monks and all other priests belonging to Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity are expected to make use of the norms of the great teachings.

President Maithripala Sirisena was speaking at the cultural program, “Erabadu Vasantham”, dedicated to enhance ethnic and religious reconciliation. The event was held at Singakkuliya, Dankotuwa on 9th April. A program was also organized to remind the service of late Rev. Fr. Marcelline Jayakody in line with the cultural event.

Speaking further, President stated that our country was built upon on peace and reconciliation among different communities from the ancient times. Sri Lankan nation should come together as a strong human wall while consolidating peace and harmony among different ethnic communities at the present context, President said.

President explained that though some elements would try to insult the term “reconciliation”, Sri Lanka’s future will only be fruitful if the term would be given the true meaning and implement it in the society realistically.

President also commended the services of legendry artiste Rev. Fr. Marcelline Jayakody, who earned the hearts of people from all walks of the life in Sri Lanka.

The President presented a token of appreciation in the memory of Rev. Fr. Marcelline Jayakody to a senior member of his family Winifrida Jayakody.

(Government News Portal)