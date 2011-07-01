Wedding bells ring to Daminda, Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s son



Onlanka News – By Janaka Alahapperuma

(Pix by: Sudath Silva)

The only child of Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mrs Ioma Rajapaksa, Daminda Manoj Rajapaksa entered in to married life today on 30 June. Daminda Rajapaksa’s wedding took place at the Hilton Hotel, Colombo amidst a bevy of high profile guests, including his uncle President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Daminda married to Miss Seuwandhi Liyanarachchi, daughter of Mr and Mrs Chandra Liyanarachchi. In fact, President Mahinda Rajapaksa signed witness to the marriage for bridegroom whilst Sri Lankan First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa signed on behalf of the bride. Also present at the ceremony were Rajapaksa family members, relatives, several cabinet ministers, senior officers from Sri Lanka Armed Forces, government officials and friends.

Daminda Manoj Rajapaksa has born on 16th December, 1982 and studied at Traweek Middle School and then later Covina High School in United States of America. For his higher education Daminda has entered in to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

We wish the newly wedded couple a bright future.