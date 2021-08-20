Nationwide lockdown from tonight in Sri Lanka

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella stated that Nationwide Lockdown will come into effect from 10 pm today (20) till 30th August 2021.

However, all essential services will continue to function as normal.

Nationwide Lockdown in effect from 10pm today (20/08) to Monday (30/08). All essential services will function as normal. I sincerely request all #lka citizens to adhere to the law and #StayHome — Keheliya Rambukwella (@Keheliya_R) August 20, 2021