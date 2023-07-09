10 killed, over 20 injured after bus topples into river at Manampitiya
Posted by Editor on July 9, 2023 - 9:44 pm
At least 10 passengers were killed and more than 20 persons injured after a bus from Polonnaruwa to Kaththankudi collided on the Kotaleeya bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river this evening (July 09).
Several passengers who were traveling in the bus have been injured following the accident and have been admitted to the Polonnaruwa and Manampitiya Hospitals.
However, Polonnaruwa Hospital sources confirmed that 10 persons were killed in the incident.
