11 die of road accidents after lifting travel restrictions
Following the lifting of travel restrictions, eleven deaths have been reported in fatal road accidents in various parts of the country within a period of the last 24 hours, police said.
Police Spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said six motorcyclists, two cyclists, two pedestrians and a helper of a lorry were among the dead.
He said everyone should take precautionary measure to avoid road traffic mishaps.
(Source: Daily Mirror)
