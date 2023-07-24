11 office train services cancelled due to strike

Posted by Editor on July 24, 2023 - 10:12 am

A total of eleven train services including office trains which were scheduled to operate this morning (July 24) were cancelled following trade union action launched by a trade union of engine drivers, the Department of Railways said.

A group of engine drivers had commenced the trade union action last evening (July 23) against the Railway Department’s efforts to commence several new train services.

Railway Department’s Deputy General Manager N.J. Indipolage said that around 11 office train services which are scheduled to operate this morning (July 24) will be cancelled and accordingly, 05 trains on the main line, one on the Puttalam line and another train on the Northern railway line will be cancelled.

He further said, as a result of the trade union action, around 21 train journeys were cancelled yesterday (July 23).