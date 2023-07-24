11 office train services cancelled due to strike
A total of eleven train services including office trains which were scheduled to operate this morning (July 24) were cancelled following trade union action launched by a trade union of engine drivers, the Department of Railways said.
A group of engine drivers had commenced the trade union action last evening (July 23) against the Railway Department’s efforts to commence several new train services.
Railway Department’s Deputy General Manager N.J. Indipolage said that around 11 office train services which are scheduled to operate this morning (July 24) will be cancelled and accordingly, 05 trains on the main line, one on the Puttalam line and another train on the Northern railway line will be cancelled.
He further said, as a result of the trade union action, around 21 train journeys were cancelled yesterday (July 23).
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Government to launch ‘Visit Sri Lanka’ new tourism plan July 24, 2023
- Norwegian Embassy in Colombo to close Permanently on July 31 July 24, 2023
- Economist Amal Sanderatne falls to death from apartment complex in Colombo July 24, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s national inflation eases further to 10.8% in June July 24, 2023
- 11 office train services cancelled due to strike July 24, 2023