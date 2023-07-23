Litro and Laugfs should sell gas at same prices according to price formula – Minister

The two LP gas companies should sell gas at the same prices according to the existing price formula and that legal action would be taken if this requirement is violated, Minister of Trade, Consumer Affairs and Food Safety Nalin Fernando said.

Minister told the media that Litro Gas had taken steps to reduce its price but Laugfs Gas had not, and that he received complaints in this regard from the public and several organizations.

“The difference of prices of a cylinder of domestic LP gas of the two companies is Rs. 708 which is an enormous difference.

I had talks with the management of Laugfs Gas in this regard. They expressed diverse views. However, I advised them to reduce the prices soon to be on par with the prices of the other.

The two companies should adhere to the price formula issued by the Ministry of Finance or else that company would be liable to legal action.

Laugfs Gas has promised to show a positive response to this by Monday (July 24), the Minister said.

He further said it was his duty to supply gas to the consumer at the barest minimum price.