11th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 11th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 45-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Hospital today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 11.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1,633
Active Cases – 821
New Cases – 0
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 74
Recovered & Discharged – 801
Deaths – 11

