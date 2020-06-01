11th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 11th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 45-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Hospital today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 11.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1,633

Active Cases – 821

New Cases – 0

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 74

Recovered & Discharged – 801

Deaths – 11