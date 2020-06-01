11th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 11th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 45-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Hospital today.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 11.
Total Confirmed Cases – 1,633
Active Cases – 821
New Cases – 0
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 74
Recovered & Discharged – 801
Deaths – 11
Share on FB