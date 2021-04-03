13 containers with aflatoxin, released – Wijeyadasa

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says 13 containers of imported coconut oil have been released to the market, which the Food Control Administration Unit of the Ministry of Health confirmed contains aflatoxin, a cancerous agent.

Taking to his official Facebook account the MP said the oil was unfit for consumption.

The Parliamentarian also requested the public to not consume imported coconut oil.

(Source: News Radio)