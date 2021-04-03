Brown sugar at reduced prices at Lak Sathosa

Trade Minister Dr Bandula Gunawardena yesterday said that locally produced brown sugar will be made available for consumers at Lak Sathosa outlets islandwide at Rs. 115 per kilogramme from next week.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Gunawardena said a kilo of brown sugar is priced at Rs. 150 – Rs. 165 at present at other supermarkets and retail stores.

“Brown sugar is less harmful to the body and those who are making sweetmeats for the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year will certainly benefit by the price reduction,” he said.

(Source: Daily News)