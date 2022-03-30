13-hour power cuts for Tomorrow (March 31)
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka will impose 13-hour power cuts on tomorrow (March 31), announced the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka.
Groups A,B,C,D,E,F:
3 hours from 3 AM to 6 AM
4 hours from 12 PM to 4 PM
6 hours from 6 PM to 12 AM
Groups G,H,I,J,K,L:
3 hours from 12 AM to 3 AM
4 hours from 8 AM to 12 PM
6 hours from 4 PM to 10 PM
Groups P,Q,R,S:
3 hours from 3 AM to 6 AM
4 hours from 12 PM to 4 PM
6 hours from 6 PM to 12 AM
Groups T,U,V,W:
3 hours from 12 AM to 3 AM
4 hours from 8 AM to 12 PM
6 hours from 4 PM to 10 PM
Groups M,N,O,X,Y,Z:
3 hours and 30 minutes from 5.30 AM to 9 AM
2 hours from 4 PM to 6 PM
Share on FB